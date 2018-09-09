Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Not returning Sunday

Iglesias is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Earlier reports suggested the slick-fielding shortstop could return to action either Sunday or Monday, but considering Iglesias isn't on the lineup card for Sunday's series finale with St. Louis, it appears Monday is the definitive return day. Nothing official has come out on this front, but look for Iglesias to reclaim his starting spot at shortstop in Detroit's series opener with Houston on Monday. In the meantime, Ronny Rodriguez will pick up one more start at shortstop to replace him.