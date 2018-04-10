Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Not starting Tuesday

Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

It's just the second day off this season for Iglesias. He's off to a terrible start at the plate, hitting .069/.182/.103 in 33 plate appearances, but his stellar glove should keep him in the lineup regularly even when he slumps. Niko Goodrum starts at shortstop in his place Tuesday.

