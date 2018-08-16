Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Out of lineup Thursday

Iglesias is not in the lineup against the Twins on Thursday.

Iglesias will retreat to the bench for the first time since the All-Star break as Ronny Rodriguez draws a start at shortstop. Though Iglesias was able to play Wednesday, he suffered a right thumb bruise during Tuesday's game, which likely attributed to manager Ron Gardenhire giving him the day off for Thursday's series opener. Look for him to rejoin the starting lineup Friday.