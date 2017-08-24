Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Pops fifth homer Wednesday
Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Yankees.
After beginning August in a brutal .128 (6-for-47) slump, Iglesias now has four hits in his last two games, and Wednesday's homer gave him a new career high of five. The shortstop's .646 OPS on the year is right in line with his 2016 output, though, so don't expect a big finish to the campaign.
