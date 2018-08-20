Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Reaches base thrice in return

Iglesias (thumb) went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored Sunday in the Tigers' 5-4 loss to the Twins.

Iglesias had been withheld from the lineup for the Tigers' previous three games while he was tending to a bruised right thumb. The shortstop made one appearance off the bench during that span before rejoining the starting nine Sunday, resulting in Ronny Rodriguez dropping back to a bench role. Iglesias' health doesn't look like it will be a concern for fantasy owners who have been relying on him as the Tigers prepare for a six-game slate during the upcoming week.