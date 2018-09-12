Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Receives cortisone shot

Iglesias received a cortisone injection for his lower abdominal strain Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Iglesias was originally expected to return Sunday or Monday, but he's already behind that timeline and will still miss a few more days. Niko Goodrum suffered a leg contusion Wednesday, so Ronny Rodriguez is likely to continue to start at shortstop until Iglesias returns.

