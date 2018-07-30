Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Records double

Iglesias went 1-for-3 with a double and was caught attempting to steal in Sunday's loss to the Indians.

Iglesias is now batting .266 with a .698 OPS this season, and while he's only supplied four home runs and 41 RBI, the shortstop has been running more this year. Sunday's attempted steal was his 19th of the season, which ties a career high set in 2015, and his 13 conversions this season mark a new career best. If Iglesias continues to be active on the basepaths, he should retain some fantasy value despite his lack of power.