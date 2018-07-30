Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Records double
Iglesias went 1-for-3 with a double and was caught attempting to steal in Sunday's loss to the Indians.
Iglesias is now batting .266 with a .698 OPS this season, and while he's only supplied four home runs and 41 RBI, the shortstop has been running more this year. Sunday's attempted steal was his 19th of the season, which ties a career high set in 2015, and his 13 conversions this season mark a new career best. If Iglesias continues to be active on the basepaths, he should retain some fantasy value despite his lack of power.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start