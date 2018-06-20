Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Records two hits, stolen base Tuesday
Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a run scored and his 12th stolen base of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.
Iglesias set a new career high in steals, surpassing the 11 he posted across 120 games in 2015. While the 28-year-old shortstop doesn't offer a ton of power, his speed has been a welcome sight for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Stationed on bench Friday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Matches career high with 11th steal•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Collects two hits Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench for Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Back in action•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Exits with hip contusion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas