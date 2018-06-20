Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Records two hits, stolen base Tuesday

Iglesias went 2-for-4 with a run scored and his 12th stolen base of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Iglesias set a new career high in steals, surpassing the 11 he posted across 120 games in 2015. While the 28-year-old shortstop doesn't offer a ton of power, his speed has been a welcome sight for fantasy owners.

