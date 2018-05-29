Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Records two hits

Iglesias went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored Monday in the win over the Angels.

Iglesias added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning with an RBI single to center field. He's had a modest month of May, as he's batting .272 with eight extra-base hits and nine RBI in 81 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories