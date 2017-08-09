Play

Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Reinstated from bereavement list

Iglesias was reinstated from the bereavement list prior to Wednesday's game.

Iglesias had missed the last three games while attending to personal matters, but should be back in the lineup for Wednesday's home tilt with the Pirates. The shortstop is batting a productive .318 since the All-Star break, with 11 RBI to go along with two stolen bases and a 1.8 WAR on defense.

