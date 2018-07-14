Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Returns to action

Iglesias (hand) is starting at shortstop Saturday against the Astros.

Iglesias was held out of Friday's lineup after suffering a hand bruise Tuesday, but he'll be good to go for Saturday's tilt. Through 90 games this season, the 28-year-old is batting .272 with two homers, 34 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

