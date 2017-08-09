Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Returns to starting role Wednesday
Iglesias (personal) will start at shortstop and bat ninth Wednesday against the Pirates.
As expected, Iglesias will immediately take back an everyday role at shortstop after he was activated from the bereavement list earlier Wednesday. Iglesias' return will presumably close Dixon Machado's brief window of extra at-bats.
