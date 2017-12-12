Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Seen as starting shortstop in 2018
General manager Al Avila said he expects Iglesias to be the Tigers' starting shortstop in 2018, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The Tigers were apparently shopping Iglesias around, though it appears the team didn't receive any noteworthy offers. That may change, but for now, Iglesias is poised to return as the team's starter in 2018. He's a glove-first shortstop who hit just .255/.288/.369 with six homers and seven stolen bases last season, so he can probably be left alone outside of deeper leagues.
