Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Sees defensive action Wednesday
Iglesias (wrist) entered Wednesday's game in the bottom of the ninth as as a defensive replacement.
Iglesias did not record an at-bat in the team's 2-0 victory over the Yankees, but the fact he was available defensively suggests a return to the starting lineup isn't far off. It also makes it highly unlikely Iglesias becomes a DL candidate as a result of this recent ailment.
