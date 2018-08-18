Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Sits again Saturday

Iglesias (thumb) will remain out of the lineup Saturday against the Twins, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Iglesias left Tuesday's game against the White Sox with a right thumb bruise. He started the following day but has been shut down since, though he did appear off the bench Friday. He's expected to be rested for a few days to allow his thumb to heal, so he remains day-to-day for now.