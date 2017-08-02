Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Sitting again Wednesday with wrist injury
Iglesias (wrist) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
He'll miss a second straight game with the right wrist sprain he sustained in the series opener Monday, allowing Andrew Romine to slot in at shortstop. Iglesias is being viewed as day-to-day, but if the injury lingers through the weekend, a trip to the disabled list would become more realistic.
