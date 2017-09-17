Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Sitting out Sunday
Iglesias is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
Over the last four games Iglesias has picked up just one hit over 14 at bats (.071). He'll get the day off as the Tigers opt to start Dixon Machado at shortstop against a Chicago club that's starting Dylan Covey on the hill.
