Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Slated to miss a couple days

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Iglesias will likely miss "a couple of days" to let his hand heal, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Iglesias suffered a right thumb bruise during Tuesday's game, and he apparently tweaked the injury during Wednesday's contest. He'll get some time off to allow the injury to fully heal up, though the 28-year-old will be available off the bench if absolutely needed.

