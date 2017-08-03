Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Starting at shortstop Thursday

Iglesias (wrist) is starting at shortstop and batting ninth Thursday against the Orioles.

Iglesias was able to serve as a defensive replacement during Wednesday's win over the Yankees, so it isn't too surprising to see him back in the starting lineup for the first time in three games. The 27-year-old, who is slashing .263/.295/.364 through 88 games this season, will face Chris Tillman in his first contest back.