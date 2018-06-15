Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Stationed on bench Friday
Iglesias is not in the lineup against the White Sox on Friday.
Iglesias will receive a day off for just the second time this month as Dixon Machado and Niko Goodrum will man the middle infield positions for the series opener in Chicago. Over the course of 66 games this year, Iglesias is hitting .263 with a .709 OPS, 25 RBI and 11 stolen bases.
