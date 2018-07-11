Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Suffers hand bruise
Iglesias left Tuesday's game against the Rays with a bruised left hand, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Iglesias was hit by a pitch on the left hand in the eighth inning Tuesday and is currently considered day-to-day. The severity of the issue is not known, but it wouldn't be surprising the see the 28-year-old held out of Wednesday's lineup with an off day to follow on Thursday.
