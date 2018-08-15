Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Suffers thumb bruise

Iglesias exited Tuesday's game against the White Sox with a right thumb bruise, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Iglesias went 1-for-4 with a run scored an two strikeouts prior to being replaced at shortstop by Ronny Rodriguez for the top of the ninth inning. The severity of the injury is currently unknown.

