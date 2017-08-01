Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Suffers wrist sprain

Iglesias was diagnosed with a sprained right wrist after exiting Monday's game against the Yankees.

The 27-year-old showed discomfort after striking out in the sixth inning and promptly left the game. It is still unknown if Iglesias will require a trip to the disabled list, so he is still considered day-to-day and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast