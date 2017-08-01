Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Suffers wrist sprain
Iglesias was diagnosed with a sprained right wrist after exiting Monday's game against the Yankees.
The 27-year-old showed discomfort after striking out in the sixth inning and promptly left the game. It is still unknown if Iglesias will require a trip to the disabled list, so he is still considered day-to-day and will be re-evaluated Tuesday.
More News
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with apparent hand injury•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Takes seat Friday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Launches two-run homer in win•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Has three-hit game Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Moves into leadoff spot•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...