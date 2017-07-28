Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Takes seat Friday
Iglesias is out of the lineup Friday against the Astros.
Iglesias hits the bench for the first time since July 18, as Dixon Machado draws the start in his stead. While trade rumors circle about, Iglesias could be on the radar for a contending team, with a slash line of .313/.320/.396 since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...