Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Takes seat Friday

Iglesias is out of the lineup Friday against the Astros.

Iglesias hits the bench for the first time since July 18, as Dixon Machado draws the start in his stead. While trade rumors circle about, Iglesias could be on the radar for a contending team, with a slash line of .313/.320/.396 since the All-Star break.

