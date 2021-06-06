The Tigers reinstated Urena (forearm) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit placed reliever Michael Fulmer (shoulder) on the IL to make room on the active roster for Urena, who spent the minimum amount of time on the shelf with a minor right forearm strain. The Tigers could look to limit Urena's workload slightly more than usual as he returns from the injury, but due to the brevity of his absence, he likely won't need much time to get fully stretched out. Through his first 10 starts of 2021, Urena has posted a 4.14 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 35:22 K:BB in 54.1 innings.