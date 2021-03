Urena allowed one run across 4.2 innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He gave up one hit and five walks while striking out three.

The five walks are a little concerning, but it was otherwise a good start for Urena, who finishes spring training with a solid 1.93 ERA. The righty will open the season in Detroit's rotation, slotting in somewhere behind Opening Day starter Matthew Boyd.