Urena is considered day-to-day but appeared fine after being struck by a line drive in the lower leg during Saturday's loss to the Cubs, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.. He didn't factor in the decision after giving up four runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk over 2.2 innings.

The right-hander was struck by the liner during the second inning and returned for the following frame, but he was chased after giving up a pair of doubles. Urena was seen celebrating with his teammates with no issues after the walkoff win, so he should be okay for his next turn through the rotation.