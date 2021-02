Urena (forearm) arrived at camp Thursday but still has to going through intake protocols before joining his teammates, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Urena was briefly delayed by travel issues but should still have time to build up for the start of the regular season. He's likely to be a member of the Tigers' rotation to open the year, though he'll have to prove his health in camp, as he fractured his forearm in late September.