Urena allowed one run across 4.2 innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He gave up five hits and a walk with no strikeouts.

Urena has made three appearances this spring and has allowed just two earned runs across 9.1 innings. The righty only has two strikeouts, and he's never been a big strikeout guy, so he's unlikely to help fantasy managers there. However, Urena should at least be locked into a rotation spot with the Tigers and able to make plenty of starts.