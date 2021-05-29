Urena (forearm) could miss his next scheduled start, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Urena's next turn through the rotation tentatively lines up for Monday, but he was removed from Wednesday's start against Cleveland due to right forearm cramping. Manager AJ Hinch said Friday that Urena is feeling better and wants to pitch Monday, but he's leaning toward using another pitcher to start against the Brewers. However, Hinch also said Friday that Urena and the Tigers will come to a collective agreement in the next 24 hours.