Urena (1-3) allowed two runs (one earned) across seven innings to pick up the win Tuesday against the White Sox. He gave up seven hits and three walks while striking out two.

True to form, Urena didn't rely on overpowering stuff, but he was able to keep a tough Chicago lineup in check and pick up his first win in a Tigers uniform. A lack of strikeouts typically limits his fantasy appeal, but Urena does now have a solid 3.77 ERA through five appearances, and he's allowed exactly two earned runs in each of his past four starts. The righty will look to keep rolling against the Yankees on Sunday.