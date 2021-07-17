Urena was removed from Saturday's start against the Twins after three innings with right groin tightness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The righty threw 42 pitches, striking out a pair and allowing two hits in three scoreless frames. Daniel Norris entered in the fourth inning with Detroit leading 1-0. Additional details about Urena's condition should become available during or following the Saturday afternoon contest.

