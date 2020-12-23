Urena (forearm) signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Tigers on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The 29-year-old was non-tendered by Miami at the start of December shortly after being designated for assignment, but he's found another big-league opportunity in Detroit. Urena started five games in 2020 and had a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:13 K:BB over 23.1 innings before fracturing his forearm in the last game of the regular season. The right-hander will presumably enter spring training as a member of the Tigers' starting rotation, though he did work out of the bullpen for part of 2019.