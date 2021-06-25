Urena (2-8) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Astros after surrendering six runs (four earned) on eight hits and a pair of walks while striking out one across 3.2 innings.

It started off with a five-pitch first inning, but it went downhill from there. While the 29-year-old managed to keep the ball in the park, he couldn't find a way to silence Houston's bats as he got hammered for the third straight game. Urena has now given up 21 runs (18 earned) over his past three starts (9.2 innings). The veteran righty will attempt to right the ship in his next appearance, which is tentatively scheduled on the road against Cleveland on Tuesday.