Urena allowed five runs on six hits across 4.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers. He walked four and struck out three.

Though he avoided losing his ninth game of the season, Urena was once again ineffective for the Tigers. In his last six starts, the righty is 0-4 and has allowed a whopping 30 earned runs in just 22.2 innings. As a result, Urena's ERA has climbed to 6.43, and he simply can't be trusted by fantasy managers right now. He lines up to face the Twins on Sunday in his next scheduled start and will look to begin turning things around.