Urena (forearm) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Urena hit the 10-day injured list May 29, with the move being retroactive to May 27, making him eligible to be activated Sunday. Initial reports were that Urena would likely only miss one turn through the rotation, and that appears likely to be the case. The right-hander has posted a 4.14 ERA to go along with a 35:22 K:BB through 54.1 innings this season.