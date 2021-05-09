Urena didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Twins after giving up two runs on nine hits and two walks while fanning three across 4.1 innings.

Urena dealt with 11 baserunners but limited the damage to just two runs -- and both came on a two-run shot from Josh Donaldson in the top of the fifth. The 29-year-old right-hander has been remarkably consistent this season since he's allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last six outings, and his 1-4 record can be explained by the lack of run support he's received. Urena's next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Cubs.