Urena (2-7) took the loss against the Angels on Friday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

The right-hander fared well enough through four frames, giving up a pair of runs but allowing Detroit to stay within striking range. Things fell apart for Urena in the fifth inning, however, as he surrendered three home runs along with a single and a walk to depart with a seven-run deficit. The veteran has now given up 15 runs (14 earned) over his past two starts covering six innings, pushing his season ERA up to 5.79. He'll attempt to turn things around in his next appearance, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Astros on Thursday.