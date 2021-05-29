Urena was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain Saturday, retroactive to May 27.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Urena could miss his next start, and the right-hander will officially miss at least one turn through the rotation. The move is backdated to Thursday, so he'll be eligible to return as early as June 6. The Tigers haven't announced who will start in his place early next week, but Michael Fulmer could be a candidate for a spot start. Infielder Zack Short was recalled from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.