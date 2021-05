Urena (lower leg) is listed as the Tigers' starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Royals.

As expected, Urena won't end up missing a turn through the rotation after he was struck in the lower leg by a line drive during his last start May 15. Before exiting, Urena endured one of his worst outings of the season, as he gave up four runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs. On the season, the right-hander owns a 4.22 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 42.2 frames.