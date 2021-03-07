Urena (forearm) will start Sunday's spring game against the Blue Jays, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old arrived a couple days late to camp due to travel issues and will see his first game action of spring training Sunday. Urena joined Detroit on a one-year, $3.25 million deal after being non-tendered by Miami in December, and he's a likely bet to open the season in the starting rotation. The right-hander had a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 15:13 K:BB over 23.1 innings for the Marlins last season before fracturing his right forearm in the season finale.