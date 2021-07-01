Urena allowed four runs on five hits across 3.1 innings and did not factor into the decision Wednesday in Game 1 against Cleveland. He walked one and struck out five.

Urena had his start bumped back from Tuesday after that game was rained out, and the righty didn't benefit from the extra rest. He allowed four solo home runs in the first half of the doubleheader and has now given up 11 total long balls this season in 72.1 innings. The struggles keeping the ball in the park have led to a 6.22 ERA for Urena, which isn't a huge surprise considering he posted an ERA above 5.00 each of the last two years. He lines up to start again Monday against Texas, and fantasy managers should tread lightly given the 29-year-old's current form.