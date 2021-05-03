Urena (1-4) allowed only two runs across seven innings but took the loss Sunday against the Yankees. He gave up three hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Urena pitched well and was one off his season high in strikeouts, but New York starter Corey Kluber was even better, blanking the Tigers across eight innings. Urena has gone exactly seven innings in four straight starts and has allowed a total of just seven earned runs during the stretch, but he only has a 1-2 record to show for it as the Detroit offense has done very little to help the starting pitchers. Urena will look for a little more run support in his next scheduled start Friday against the Twins.