Urena (0-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings in Friday's loss to Oakland. He struck out eight and took the loss.

Urena cruised through three scoreless innings to start the game before coughing up two runs in the fourth. His offense couldn't get much going against Frankie Montas so the 29-year-old was tagged with a loss despite producing his best outing of the season. He now owns a 17:11 K:BB and 5.52 ERA through 14.2 frames. Urena will face the Pirates at home next Thursday.