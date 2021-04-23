Urena allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two across seven innings Thursday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

It looked like it would be a long outing for Urena, who surrendered two runs in the opening frame. However, he allowed only three baserunners across his next six innings on the mound to turn in his second consecutive seven-inning effort. Urena has maintained a 4.57 ERA and 19:12 K:BB through four starts this season and is projected to draw his next start Tuesday at the White Sox.