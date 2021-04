Urena (0-2) allowed two runs on three hits and five walks while fanning four across 4.2 innings in Sunday's loss against the Indians.

Urena struggled in his first start of the season and things didn't change Sunday -- even though he limited the damage to just two runs, the control issues plagued him once again. He now owns a 9:9 BB:K over his first 7.2 innings of the campaign.