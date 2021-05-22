Urena (2-4) allowed five runs on 10 hits over six innings Friday, striking out one and earning the win over the Royals.

Urena had allowed just two runs through five innings before an ugly sixth inning put a dent in his outing. He gave up an RBI single to Ryan O'Hearn before Michael Taylor knocked a two-run homer. Miguel Cabrera's grand slam gave Detroit the lead the next half inning, so Urena picked up his second win of the year and first since April 27. Over his last three outings, the 29-year-old has given up 11 runs while striking out just five batters in 13 innings. Urena is expected to face Cleveland at home next week.