Urena (2-5) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out one and taking a loss against the White Sox.

All the damage against Urena came during a three-run second inning on RBI singles by Andrew Vaughn and Tim Anderson. It was his first start since May 26 after a short stint on the injured list with a forearm issue. The 6-foot-2 saw his ERA jump to 4.25 through 59.1 innings. Urena is lined up for a rematch with the White Sox at home next weekend.