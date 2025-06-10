Urquidy (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Urquidy -- who is on the mend from June 2024 Tommy John surgery -- will ramp up his workload in the coming days. If Urquidy's elbow continues to respond well to bullpen sessions, he could be cleared to start facing hitters within the next few weeks. The right-hander isn't expected to be a candidate to return from the 60-day injured list until late in the 2025 season.