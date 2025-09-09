Urquidy (elbow) is set to make one more rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday or Wednesday before being evaluated for a potential return, MLB.com reports.

Urquidy has already made a total of nine rehab appearances, including five with the Mud Hens. The veteran righty looked sharp in his last two outings, logging a total of six scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Urquidy, who is working his way back from June 2024 Tommy John surgery, last pitched in the majors in 2023, so the Tigers are likely to be very cautious with his return. He'll likely slot into a bullpen role to close out this season, though he figures to compete for a 2026 rotation spot next spring.